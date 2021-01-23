News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme to offer cashless medical benefits under PM-JAY scheme and CGHS empanelled private hospitals to the personnel of armed forces. Read more
'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav
The Delhi police on Saturday granted permission to thousands of agitating farmers to enter the national capital, giving the tractor rally a go-ahead. Read more
Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification
In an unprecedented development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday boycotted the process initiated by the state election commissioner. Read more
Finance minister launches mobile app for Budget 2021 on Halwa ceremony day
The Union finance ministry on Saturday celebrated the customary ‘halwa’ ceremony, which is performed every year before the ‘lock-in’ process of Budget preparation at North Block. Read more
BCCI shares Ajinkya Rahane's emotional dressing room speech for Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in Australia
India had to field a record 20 different cricketers in the four-match Test against Australia, five of them were debutants while Shardul Thakur had bowled just 10 balls in his Test debut before coming to this series. Read more
Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding with Natasha Dalal
Actor Varun Dhawan has kicked off his wedding celebrations with an awesome photo of the groom squad. Read more
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
If you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, you may have seen the various posts he shares that feature his little princess Tia. Just like this recent images where he is seen trying to untangle his daughter’s hair. Read more
Watch: Daler Mehndi says he made Tunak Tunak Tun video after his ego took a hit
Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges
Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February
Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa
- This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from Jan 25
After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts
- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row
Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
Govt announces Subhash Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2021
Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens
- He will be admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as decided by his family members in consultation with the doctors of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade
- The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
'If China gets aggressive, so will India': IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA
- The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.
