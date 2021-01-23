IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces and all the latest news
Home minister Amit Shah launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI Photo)
Home minister Amit Shah launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme to offer cashless medical benefits under PM-JAY scheme and CGHS empanelled private hospitals to the personnel of armed forces. Read more

'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav

The Delhi police on Saturday granted permission to thousands of agitating farmers to enter the national capital, giving the tractor rally a go-ahead. Read more

Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification

In an unprecedented development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday boycotted the process initiated by the state election commissioner. Read more

Finance minister launches mobile app for Budget 2021 on Halwa ceremony day

The Union finance ministry on Saturday celebrated the customary ‘halwa’ ceremony, which is performed every year before the ‘lock-in’ process of Budget preparation at North Block. Read more

BCCI shares Ajinkya Rahane's emotional dressing room speech for Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in Australia

India had to field a record 20 different cricketers in the four-match Test against Australia, five of them were debutants while Shardul Thakur had bowled just 10 balls in his Test debut before coming to this series. Read more

Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan has kicked off his wedding celebrations with an awesome photo of the groom squad. Read more

The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable

If you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, you may have seen the various posts he shares that feature his little princess Tia. Just like this recent images where he is seen trying to untangle his daughter’s hair. Read more

Watch: Daler Mehndi says he made Tunak Tunak Tun video after his ego took a hit

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan daler mehndi bcci ajinkya rahane y s jagan mohan reddy farmers protest home minister amit shah
app
Close
e-paper
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
india news

Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Justice S K Kaul said the quality of legal education has suffered as a result of a large number of "not so great law colleges" and the "crying need of the hour" was to see how legal education can be improved. Similar issues were also raised by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep vigil during fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel keep vigil during fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from Jan 25

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department said rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffrabad and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
india news

After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST
  • Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of violating all sanctity of a secular government. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of violating all sanctity of a secular government. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:12 PM IST
'In an official event, you can't have religion chants as long as this is a secular democracy,' the MP said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NS Jamwal, IG- BSF, Jammu addresses media after a tunnel detected by Border Security Force (BSF) in Pansar area along International Border in Kathuaon, in Jammu on Saturday.
NS Jamwal, IG- BSF, Jammu addresses media after a tunnel detected by Border Security Force (BSF) in Pansar area along International Border in Kathuaon, in Jammu on Saturday.
india news

Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:58 PM IST
The tunnel detected today is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region, according to a BSF press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home minister Amit Shah launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI Photo)
Home minister Amit Shah launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt announces Subhash Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2021

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to his ill health from Ranchi on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to his ill health from Ranchi on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • He will be admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as decided by his family members in consultation with the doctors of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The home minister launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI)
The home minister launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI)
india news

Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The Ayushman CAPF scheme that has been rolled out on Saturday for all jawans in India will be implemented completely before May 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:03 PM IST
"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade, and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," Yadav said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be peaceful.(PTI)
Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be peaceful.(PTI)
india news

Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Carrying some ration, mattresses and other essentials, cavalcades of tractors left for Delhi. Tractors carried the flags of the unions, some sported the tricolour, and also posters with slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad', 'No Farmer, No Food' and 'Kaale Kanoon Radd Karo'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced several development projects from inside the temple premises.(PTI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced several development projects from inside the temple premises.(PTI)
india news

Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria’s comments came on the eve of the ninth round of military talks with China to defuse border tensions in Ladakh. (ANI PHOTO)
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria’s comments came on the eve of the ninth round of military talks with China to defuse border tensions in Ladakh. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

'If China gets aggressive, so will India': IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP