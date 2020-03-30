News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:04 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1PM.

India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps

India is looking at increasing the capacity of testing for coronavirus disease Covid-19 by pooling of samples. The effort was announced on Twitter by India’s principal scientific adviser Vijay Raghavan.

Coronavirus: Delhi government plans to lodge doctors at Hotel Lalit during quarantine

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday announced that doctors working at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on coronavirus duty will be lodged at Hotel Lalit.

‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying, begging

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has tweeted a video of scores of migrant workers, locked inside a cell crying and asking to be set free, and sought the resignation of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In Uttarakhand, IFS officer tests Covid-19 positive, after testing negative once

Uttarakhand’s first Covid-19 patient, a trainee Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer tested positive again after testing negative last week, officials said.

Dalgona Coffee is the delish beverage trend sweeping TikTok and Instagram. Tried it yet?

With people spending more and more time at home, social media is flooded with a new challenge or trend every other day. The latest trend to spill all over social media is videos on Dalgona Coffee.

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, India launches Covid-19 chatbot: How it works

There have been quite a few chatbots on Covid-19 available on different platforms. The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, India has also created a chatbot which can be accessed on mobile and desktop. It is also available in English and Hindi.

Apple’s Dad shoes that inspired Versace sold for over Rs 7 Lakh

American multinational technology company, Apple is known for its high-end luxury gizmos, be it the iPhones that have people lining up outside the Apple store overnight, the laptops, desktops, hand-held devices, watches, etc.

‘These two guys, then daylight, then the rest’: Shane Warne names best batsmen of his era

Former Australian bowler Shane Warne has always spoken fondly about Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and in his recent Instagram Live video, the former leg-spinner has picked both the batsmen as the greatest to wield the willow in his era.

