News updates from Hindustan Times| Covid-19: Infections with no symptoms raise concerns across states and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:56 IST

Covid-19: Infections with no symptoms raise concerns across states

Roughly two-thirds of all Covid-19 cases in 10 major states comprise people who did not show any symptoms at the time of testing, according to state government data that reinforced growing evidence that “silent spreaders” were possibly unknowingly infecting others, and underlined the need for extensive testing to isolate such patients. Read more

Uttarakhand starts screening 4000 migrant labourers after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

A day after a 24-year-old migrant labourer in a relief camp in Roorkee tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Uttarakhand government has stepped up screening of about 4000 other such workers across the state. Read more

Lockdown relaxation: 40,000 projects to start in Bihar, highways eateries to open

Work on about 40,000 projects will start in more than 8,000 panchayats of Bihar from Monday, as part of the state’s efforts to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” (life as well as livelihood), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said. Read more

Over 81,000 Covid-19 cases reported worldwide in last 24 hours: WHO

A further 81,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak above 2.24 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday. Read more

Intensity of players will be higher when they return: India fielding coach R Sridhar

Fielding enjoys no less a status than batting and bowling in cricket, providing the third dimension to the game in an era of three formats and a packed schedule. World class fielding is the coming together of fitness, athleticism, agility, reflexes, hand-eye coordination and mental sharpness. Read more

Salman Khan says lockdown at farmhouse feels like Bigg Boss: ‘It’s beautiful here because no one is being eliminated’

Actor Salman Khan went for a small two-day vacation to his farmhouse in Panvel with his family but has been stuck there for almost a month due to the countrywide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Read more

Remembering Gandhi in times of coronavirus: 5 quotes that will give you strength

In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, 26-year-old Mohan Mohapatra dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi, his body painted silver. He goes around distributing face masks and hand sanitisers in the slums. Read more

Aarogya Setu app to get e-pass feature soon

Earlier this month, a government official confirmed that the Aarogya Setu app would get the e-pass functionality in the coming days. Now, it seems that feature might be making its way to the app soon. Read more

Watch| Covid-19 vaccine update: India’s CSIR testing anti-leprosy Mw vaccine