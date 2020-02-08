e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: Voting ends at 6pm, all eyes on exit polls now and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Young voters at Karawal Nagar constituency after casting their vote.
Young voters at Karawal Nagar constituency after casting their vote. (S Mehta/HT Photos)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020: Voting ends at 6pm, all eyes on exit polls

Before the votes are counted on February 11 and results are declared all eyes will be on exit polls as pollsters try to predict who will win the first assembly elections of this decade.

Rajapaksa by his side, PM Modi delivers message on Tamils in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the island nation will carry forward the process of reconciliation with Tamils.

‘ODIs aren’t too relevant as T20Is and Tests this year’ - Virat Kohli after NZ series defeat

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday stressed that the ODI format is not too relevant as compared to Tests and T20Is in 2020.

Taapsee Pannu slams Twitter user who questioned her for voting in Delhi, says ‘You can’t take Delhi out’ of her

Taapsee Pannu, who flew to Delhi to cast her vote for the Assembly elections with her family, was questioned by one of her followers about why people living in Mumbai were deciding the future of those living in Delhi.

Oscar’s 2020: Lesser known interesting facts about the Academy Awards 2020

A few interesting facts and trivia about one of the highest honours in the film industry.

How to protect your TikTok account from being used by others and remove hate comments

TikTok is not just a platform for cool vloggers and their fans. It is also home to haters, spammers and scammers.

Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response

Fourth-generation Jimny has a capable powertrain and a comfortable ride system to allow for comfort even in demanding conditions.

