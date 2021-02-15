News updates from Hindustan Times: Farm laws protests affect traffic at Delhi's borders and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Monday as the ongoing farmers’ agitation entered its 82nd day on Monday. Read more here.
Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand
The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Read more here.
Opinion: Delhi must take the long view on Dhaka
The relationship is robust, thanks to Sheikh Hasina. But to rely only on the skills of one leader may not be enough. Read more here.
India vs England: 'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh
The 2nd day of the Test between the two teams saw the surface assisting spinners in troubling the batsmen. Read more here.
When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'
On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, let us look at his long endearing friendship with wife Babita. Read more here.
Watch: Gujarat CM faints on stage during rally, PM Modi calls to check on him
Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
Disha Ravi first to be arrested in toolkit case, many others involved: Police
FASTags must from midnight today: Here’s all you need to know
India records 11,649 Covid-19 new cases, daily toll remains below 100
Personnel Ministry asks central govt workers to attend office on working days
Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farm laws protests affect traffic at Delhi's
UP health workers to get second Covid vaccine shot today
LIVE: India records 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours
Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme today: All you need to know
Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand
Farm laws protests LIVE: Sibal criticises govt over Disha Ravi's arrest
- Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud
Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La
