News updates from Hindustan Times: India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says Lancet study and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says Lancet study

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study

Indian economy will become the third-largest in the world by 2050 after the United States and China, a study published in the Lancet journal has said. Currently, India is at fifth spot followed by France and the United Kingdom. Read more.

CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took over the investigation in the alleged gang rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras after registering a case against an accused, officials said. Read more.

India’s active caseload of Covid-19 decreases but fears of resurgence remain

India has seen a fall in the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 since October 7, indicating that the first wave of the coronavirus disease are showing signs of receding in the country. Read more.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she’s clinically depressed: ‘Who am I to be depressed, I have everything right?’

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan has said that she is clinically depressed, and has been for four years. Her revelation came on late Saturday, on World Mental Health Day. Read more.

IPL 2020: ‘That really opened up my thinking,’ Virat Kohli explains what changed for him after not getting runs initially

Although he scored a fifty against Rajasthan Royals last weekend, Saturday’s innings against Chennai Super Kings is when the real Virat Kohli showed up. The Royal Challengers Bangalore wasn’t tied down and played his shots, top-scoring with an unbeaten 90 that paved the way for RCB’s 37-run win against CSK. Read more.

Geeta Phogat tweets pictures of her son Arjun, they will instantly make you smile

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta Phogat took to Twitter to share a set of pictures of her son Arjun. If you need an instant mood lifter, you should look no further than these heartwarming photos shared by the freestyle wrestler. Read more.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Gulabo Sitabo, here are Big B’s most unrecognisable onscreen avatars

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B and the ‘Shahenshah’ (1988) of Bollywood is turning 78 today, and has been a part of the film fraternity for over fifty years, having worked in more than 200 films. Amitabh was born Inquilaab Srivastava in Allahabad in 1942 to Teji Bachchan, a social activist and Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a poet. Read more.