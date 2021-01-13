News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry allays doubts on Covid-19 vaccine allocation and all the latest news
'Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless': Health ministry
Union health ministry on Wednesday said that full initial procurement of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved by India's drug regulator has been allocated to states and union territories. Read more
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said on Wednesday that the ₹48,000 crore defence deal, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, would pave way for developing various advanced aircraft systems in India. Read more
RBI to conduct Operation Twist on Thursday to manage yield curve
The Reserve Bank of India will on Thursday conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crore each. Read more
Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China
US president-elect Joe Biden is set to create a new position within the National Security Council (NSC) and appoint veteran foreign policy expert Kurt Campbell to focus on challenges emerging from China in the Indo-Pacific, according to media reports on Wednesday. Read more
India vs Australia: ‘Same signs as before Sandpapergate’, Former Australian cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Steve Smith
Former Australian cricketer Shane Lee has raised concerns about Steve Smith’s behaviour in the recently-concluded third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Read more
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu, at Madhavan's recommendation
Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she was removed from Tanu Weds Manu and replaced by Kangana Ranaut. Read more
Tesla’s India debut confirmed as Karnataka CM welcomes Elon Musk to India
We reported yesterday that Tesla was all set to enter India and a regulatory filing showed that the company had been registered in Bengaluru. The electric vehicle manufacturer is expected to start its India operations soon with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. Read more
'Those who doubt our scientists can leave India': BJP MLA Sangeet Som
BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that people who don't trust the scientists can leave the country. Som defended the provocative remarks he allegedly made against vaccine critics. Watch here
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
