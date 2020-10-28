News updates from Hindustan Times: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror-funding case and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror-funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, including the office of Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar in connection with ‘unaccounted funding’. The offices of NGO Athrout are also being raided. Read more

Yogi Adityanath says he will send cow killers to jail after Allahabad HC rap

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his pledge to deal firmly with those accused of slaughtering cows within the parameters of the law. Speaking on Tuesday at a rally ahead of the November 3 by-polls in the state, he called cow slaughter unacceptable. Read more

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody

The Kerala high court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea moved by suspended IAS officer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar in connection with the gold smuggling case. Customs and the Enforcement Directorate opposed his bail plea saying that he was aware of the smuggling activities of Swapna Suresh. Soon after his bail plea was rejected, the ED detained him. Read more

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lists why this season of the IPL has been a massive success

It faced plenty of hurdles due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the BCCI and Star finally worked out a way to ensure that the year 2020 did not go by without the IPL. The 2020 Indian Premier League has been a success and board president Sourav Ganguly couldn’t be prouder of what the current season has had to offer. Read more

Amitabh Bacchan agreed to host KBC on return flight from London after watching Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

For the most popular film star the country to jump into the world of television was a risky proposition in 2000. But that’s what Amitabh Bachchan did when he signed onto Kaun Banega Crorepati. As the show completes 20 years, the actor reflected on his experience, and said that he is just as excited to interact with contestants now as he was two decades ago. Read more

Jaguar E-Pace upgraded with new powertrain, refreshed looks and new features

Jaguar Land Rover has taken the covers off the new 2021 E-Pace SUV with new hybrid powertrain, refreshed interior design and an all-new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. After discontinuing with the XE, the E-Pace has become the cheapest vehicle from the JLR stable. Read more

Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy, says top army commander: Watch