News updates from Hindustan Times: NRC panic grips Bengal, rush for updated papers and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:01 IST

NRC panic grips Bengal, rush for updated papers

Border districts of West Bengal, have seen an unprecedented rush for updating key documents like ration cards following apprehensions that an Assam-like National Register of Citizens (NRC), can also be introduced in the state even though chief minister Mamata Banerjee has ruled out such a possibility several times in the past. Government officials in West Bengal claimed that a drive for issuing digital ration cards and the verification of the electoral rolls started last week has added to the NRC fears. Read more here.

Mehul Choksi will be extradited to India: Antigua PM

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi would be extradited to India after he exhausts his appeals. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case. Read more here.

How PM Modi’s hard talk on Pak at Trump meet swung Kashmir issue India’s way

PM Narendra Modi used the opportunity to demolish Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s unsubstantiated allegations and narrated his personal efforts to forge normal ties with Pakistan and how Islamabad responded to these with terror attacks on India during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Read more here.

24 years later, it’s Sharad Pawar vs BJP again

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with an alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank filed by the ED against Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit and others has kicked up a political storm. There may or may not be a link between Pawar and the MSC Bank scam (which is expected to be probed), but the development will be used by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to corner the NCP chief, who recently started a statewide tour to revive the Opposition. Read more here.

‘650 mg paracetamol instead of usual 500 needed to cure dengue’: Uttarakhand CM advises patients

Around 4,800 people have been affected by dengue this monsoons in Uttarakhand. Official figures show eight people have died due to dengue. Uttarakhand CM while speaking to the media about spreading of the disease, said, that if people suffering from dengue alter their dosage of paracetamol, they will find relief. Read more here.

London mayor: Deeply upset over India House violence

Sadiq Khan, London mayor, reiterated his condemnation of the violence outside the Indian high commission during protests on August 15 and September 3. Writing for the ‘Asian Voice’, Sadiq Khan, London’s Pakistan-origin mayor, said he was ‘deeply upset’ over the violence and promised to do ‘everything in my power’ to prevent such incidents. Read more here.

‘Rishabh Pant is special, will back him to the hilt,’ Ravi Shastri | Exclusive

In a free-wheeling interview, the highly successful India coach, Ravi Shastri, said the injury to Jasprit Bumrah is a blow, and managing the workload of his and other leading fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, will be the key to India’s campaign in the World Test Championship. Read more here.

Vogue Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt wins Beauty Of The Decade, Sara Ali Khan gets Fresh Face award. See pics

Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and several others brought their fashion A-game to the Vogue Awards 2019 red carpet on Wednesday. Read more here.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 08:58 IST