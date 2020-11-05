News updates from Hindustan Times: Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:58 IST

Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today

The second batch of the Indian Air Force’s three Rafale fighter jets, which reached the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat from France on Wednesday, are likely to fly to their home base in Ambala on Thursday, officials familiar with developments said.The jets landed in Jamnagar last night without a stopover on the way, with refuelling support from Indian and French tankers. Read More

‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar

Ahead of the third phase of polling, Loktantrik Janata Party chief Chirag Paswan sharpened his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, saying that after the declaration of results on November 10, he will be seen bowing down in front of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav. Read More

Arnab Goswami spends night at school designated as Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested on Wednesday from his Lower Parel house in connection with a 2018 case of abetment to suicide, spent the night at a local school which has been designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibag prison, an official said on Thursday. This was to complete his quarantine period before being being sent to the main prison. A court at Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday remanded Goswami and two other accused in judicial custody till November 18. Read More

US Election 2020 Latest Updates : Protesters from both camps duel over ballot-counting

As the outcome of the US elections remain undecided an air of uncertainty prevails among both sets of supporters as they await the final results as vote counting enters Day 2.The presidency still hangs in balance but that did not stop US president Donald Trump from declaring victory on Wednesday evening. Read More

IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly identifies six young talents, shares special message for Suryakumar Yadav

After Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the Indian squads for Australia tour due to injury concerns, if there was anything that bemused fans and experts alike was the absence of Suryakumar Yadav from the ODI and T20I sides. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s comments on Suryakumar, however, should be able to answer those questions and even calm the nerves of the Mumbai batsman if there were any. Read More

Priyanka Chopra is a vision in red as she celebrates Karwa Chauth, proclaims love for Nick Jonas. See pics

Priyanka Chopra was a vision in red at her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Wednesday. The actor shared pictures of from her US home as she fasted for husband Nick Jonas.In the photos, Priyanka was seen in a simple red sari, looking stunning. She held an aarti thali in her hands, as she posed for a picture in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. Another picture showed her getting a hug from Nick. “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas,” she captioned her post. Read More

HT Codeathon: Manish Sisodia reviews progress with students & teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program, HT Codeathon.17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states. Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme. Watch the full video for more. Watch