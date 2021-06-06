News updates from HT: 'Why were Covid hospital beds reduced despite warning?': Priyanka attacks Centre

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Why were Covid hospital beds reduced despite warning?': Priyanka attacks Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday questioned the Centre over its decision to reduce the number of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds in hospitals, which she said came despite reports indicating the need for a large number of beds during the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country.

Farmers demand release of arrested fellow protesters, camp outside police station in Haryana

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and several farmers continued with their demonstration in the Fatehabad district of Haryana on Sunday, demanding the release of their fellow protesters.

Only 7 countries have over 1 lakh Covid deaths. Maharashtra is close to the mark

Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India, is close to crossing a grim milestone. The number of fatalities related to the disease are very close to the 1 lakh-mark in the state.

Centre busts myths around Central Vista, says 'claims mischievously exaggerated'

The Centre on Saturday released a document to bust the myths around the Central Vista project, which has been used by the opposition Congress party to attack the government.

'Confidence level of boys today are five times more': MSK Prasad names India player 'to watch out for' in Sri Lanka tour

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad believes the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav can make a big impact in the upcoming limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. India are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is starting July 13th against Sri Lanka.

Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Saira Banu says he had 'breathing issues from past few days'

Actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathing issues. His wife, actor Saira Banu said he was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

We end up deleting WhatsApp messages for plenty of reasons - they could be because of typos or because you sent a message to the wrong person. WhatsApp has no official feature that can help you retrieve deleted texts, but there is a hack.

Man jumps into pond to save trapped ducklings. Seen viral clip yet?

In today's edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a video which showcases how a man jumped into a pond to save trapped ducklings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk targeted by anonymous hacker group: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been targeted by a group of hackers that has committed some of the biggest digital scams in the recent past, as per a report by TMZ.

Watch | Risk to unborn child, breastfeeding: Top gynaecologist on pregnancy amid Covid