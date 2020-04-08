News updates from Hindustan Times: Cops, states duty-bound to protect medical professionals, says SC and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:09 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cops, states duty-bound to protect medical professionals fighting Covid-19, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the states to provide adequate security to medical professionals engaged in combating coronavirus pandemic and said that the police and the state administrations were duty-bound to protect the healthcare professionals who were likely to be unnerved and fearful after the recent incidents of attack and misbehaviour, said a news agency. Read more

With no transport, lockdown exemption a damp squib in Bengal’s bidi hub

A day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee exempted the state’s bidi industry from lockdown saying millions out of job needed help, there was no sign of euphoria or activity on Wednesday in Murshidabad district, Bengal’s biggest bidi-making hub. Read more

Centre warns against disclosing identities of Covid-19 patients

The advisory comes following a spike in coronavirus cases after a Tablighi Jamaat meet at the group’s headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month that led to instances of people taking to social media social media to blaming Muslims for the spread if disease. Read more

Britain’s Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ but remains in intensive care

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “responding to treatment”, his spokesman said Wednesday, as the 55-year-old leader spent a third day in intensive care battling the coronavirus. Read more

Doesn’t speak much but communicates enough: Robin Uthappa picks best captain he has played under

India batsman Robin Uthappa picked the best captain he has played under and surprisingly it was neither Rahul Dravid nor MS Dhoni - the captains under whom he has played majority of his international cricket. Read more

A look at PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller: All hail this stormtrooper

We are yet to see the PlayStation 5 but Sony has jumped the gun and unveiled the controller for its next-gen console. The new DualSense controller, that comes with strong Stormtrooper vibes (which we love), marks a big departure for Sony’s controller design over its 25-year history of PS consoles. Read more

Zoa Morani provides health update post coronavirus diagnosis: ‘The medicines are working’

Actor Zoa Morani, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, along with her sister and father, has said that she is responding to treatment. Zoa and her sister Shaza are the daughters of film producer Karim Morani. Read more

Neena Gupta in a green tracksuit and sneakers at home is goals for comfort dressing

The actor is not only popular for her extraordinary acting skills but also for her outstanding sartorial choices. From off-shoulder quirky blouses paired with sarees to cor-ords, short skirts to flowy dresses, pantsuits to boho separates, there is nothing she can’t pull off. Read more

Corgi photobombs live telecast with adorable smile, netizens want her as an anchor

The worldwide lockdown has forced many to work from home including many journalists, and let us tell you, it’s not at all easy breezy. From a shirtless dad walking nonchalantly into a live recording to kids disrupting a live broadcast, the Internet knows everything about the woes of a journalist. Read more

Watch: Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?