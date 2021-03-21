News updates from HT: BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to unveil its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections on Sunday. Party leader Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the state, is expected to release a manifesto which will be aimed to benefit 'all sections of society'. Read more.

Madhya Pradesh lockdown: Over 1,000 fresh cases for 2 days amid restrictions

Madhya Pradesh, which was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, is again on the radar as the number of fresh infections from this state is on a steady rise. Read more.

In Boris Johnson’s April 26 visit to unlock opportunities, a trade pact on table

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to launch a new trade pact on his visit to India on April 26, his first major international visit after the United Kingdom left the European Union. Read more.

Tale of friends of over 40 years taking an impromptu trip together wows people

Have you ever seen a Goa plan meme? In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. It’s a meme template which shows how friends make plans for visiting the place and then end up cancelling it at the last moment. Read more.

Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler engage in heated verbal exchange during 5th T20I

India captain Virat Kohli engaged in a heated verbal exchange with England batsman Jos Buttler after the latter was dismissed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Read more.

Watch: Neel Bhattacharya, Trina Bhattacharya join TMC ahead of WB polls

Actor couple Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattacharya joined TMC. The couple joined TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly polls. TMC general secretary was present as the couple was inducted into party. Watch video.

Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated on sets: 'I was so scared'

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey on her award-winning talk show Super Soul. The actor, who appeared on the show just days after her friend Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about her life as a royal, opened up about various incidents including the one where a director mistreated her. Read more.