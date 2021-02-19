News updates from HT: CBI raids in West Bengal over coal scam case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CBI raids 13 locations in West Bengal over illegal mining, coal theft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with a multi-crore coal scam, involving a businessman Anup Majhi alias Lala, officials said. Read more

HELINA missile strikes 5 out 5, ready for induction

In a boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the helicopter launched Nag anti-tank guided missile or HELINA is ready for induction into the armed forces with the infra-red missile striking 100 per cent success at test-firing trials at Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan. Read more

BJP minister asks Naveen Patnaik to make cow slaughter punishment same as murder

Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi urged Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to make the Orissa Cow Slaughter Act stringent like that of murder. Read more

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene reveals why they picked Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2021 auctions

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the reason behind his purchase as he said that the side picked Arjun Tendulkar purely on the basis of his skill sets. Read more

Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita Sen's 'heart' when asked about her real mom

Renee Sen, the 20-year-old daughter of Sushmita Sen knows that no one loves her more than her mother. The young actor, who recently made her debut with a short film, held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Thursday. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout

Whenever Shanaya posts a belly dancing video of herself on social media, it garners a lot of attention. Her recent clip also did the same. Read more

'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing

Social media is abuzz with chatter of how NASA's Mars rover Perseverance streaked through Martian atmosphere to safely land on the Red Planet's Jezero crater. Read more

NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars, sends home its first pictures

NASA's astrobiology rover, Perseverance, made a historic landing on Mars on February 18. It streaked through the Martian atmosphere landed on the Jezero crater on the Red Planet. Watch here