News updates from HT: CBI raids in West Bengal over coal scam case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
CBI raids 13 locations in West Bengal over illegal mining, coal theft
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with a multi-crore coal scam, involving a businessman Anup Majhi alias Lala, officials said. Read more
HELINA missile strikes 5 out 5, ready for induction
In a boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the helicopter launched Nag anti-tank guided missile or HELINA is ready for induction into the armed forces with the infra-red missile striking 100 per cent success at test-firing trials at Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan. Read more
BJP minister asks Naveen Patnaik to make cow slaughter punishment same as murder
Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi urged Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to make the Orissa Cow Slaughter Act stringent like that of murder. Read more
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene reveals why they picked Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2021 auctions
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the reason behind his purchase as he said that the side picked Arjun Tendulkar purely on the basis of his skill sets. Read more
Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita Sen's 'heart' when asked about her real mom
Renee Sen, the 20-year-old daughter of Sushmita Sen knows that no one loves her more than her mother. The young actor, who recently made her debut with a short film, held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Thursday. Read more
Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout
Whenever Shanaya posts a belly dancing video of herself on social media, it garners a lot of attention. Her recent clip also did the same. Read more
'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing
Social media is abuzz with chatter of how NASA's Mars rover Perseverance streaked through Martian atmosphere to safely land on the Red Planet's Jezero crater. Read more
NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars, sends home its first pictures
NASA's astrobiology rover, Perseverance, made a historic landing on Mars on February 18. It streaked through the Martian atmosphere landed on the Jezero crater on the Red Planet. Watch here
4200 sq metre station building, lavish interiors: Railways minister shares photo
Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme
E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan
- The vehicle carrying around 100 cattle was heading towards West Bengal when it hit a SUV following which it turned turtle on roadside.
UP: 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl; newborn dies minutes later
Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting on February 20
- Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.
Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon
- The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple.
Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow
Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM
India, China to hold 10th round of talks tomorrow, discuss other friction points
Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil
A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child
- The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61
