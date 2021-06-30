News updates from HT: Death toll due heatwave in Canada rise above 130 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 130 dead as Canada reels under record breaking temperature

The scorching heat stretching from the US state of Oregon to Canada's Arctic territories has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region. Read more here.

Raj Kaushal funeral: Mandira Bedi embraced by Ronit Roy outside residence, Aashish Chaudhary, Samir Soni arrive

Raj Kaushal's funeral was held on Wednesday. His wife Mandira Bedi was seen along with many of the couple's friends and family members. Read more here.

Tata Motors wins tender to provide 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses to IOC

Tata Motors will have 144 weeks from the date of signing of the MoU to deliver the buses. Read more here.

Weight-loss device uses magnets to lock the jaw shut, restricts users to liquid diet

A weight-loss tool that is installed on the teeth and uses magnetic devices to lock the jaw shut is going viral online. It is called the Dentalslim Diet Control, and it restricts the person to have a liquid diet. Read more here.

'MS Dhoni didn't let anyone feel insecure in the team, he didn't make changes': Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra concluded that the reason why India won so many big tournaments under MS Dhoni was because of the former wicketkeeper-batsman not letting the players feel insecure ahead of a big game. Read more here.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

The Twitter user shared that he wrote the "Krrish4" plot in five minutes. Read more here.