News updates from HT: Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, cloudy sky and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion on Thursday (May 13). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, cloudy sky; mercury touches 26 degree Celsius

The national capital on Thursday experienced light drizzle and cloudy sky as the mercury touched 26 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that several parts of India are likely to face heavy to extreme-heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm in the next couple of days. Read More

Maharashtra records less than 50k new Covid cases for 4th day in a row

Maharashtra is witnessing a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases per day, and it recorded less than 50,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day. On Wednesday, the state recorded 46,781 new cases, along with 816 deaths. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now reached 5,226,710. Read More

WATCH: Drones used in Chennai to deliver essentials to Covid patients

Chennai-based startup is using drones to deliver essential items. The drones are being used to send items to isolated areas in the city. These drones have been delivering food and medicines to covid patients. Watch here

Bihar govt to subsidise purchase of ambulances in rural areas under MMGPY

Bihar state transport department has announced subsidy on purchase of ambulances under Mukhya Mantri Gram Parivahan Yojana (MMGPY) by amending the existing vehicle options listed under the scheme. Officials said this was done to meet the increasing demand for ambulance services in rural areas. Read More

Tesla suspends Bitcoin use. Here's how mining cryptocurrency affects the climate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in what can only be called a sudden "U-turn", announced late on Wednesday that he was reversing course on the decision to use Bitcoin as an acceptable form of payment for the purchase of vehicles. Mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could leave adverse impacts on the environment, some fear. Here's the gist of the argument. Read More

India plans to roll out low-cost EV charging points within two months

India is planning to set up AC charging points for electric vehicles in the next two months which is aimed to bring down the cost of setting up EV charging infrastructure. According to a statement issued by the government on Wednesday, the target price for these AC charging points will start as low as ₹3,500 per unit. Read More

Rahul sir reminded me of little things, my way of playing similar to his: Abhimanyu Easwaran cherishes The Dravid Effect

With the selectors having once again shown faith in Abhimanyu, 25, will get a chance to extend his learnings as he gets set to join the Indian squad once again, for what promises to be a stiff tour of England. Read More

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why Aryan isn't allowed to be shirtless at home: 'Don’t do something a girl can’t do'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once opened up on how a man shouldn't be without a shirt in front of his female family members and friends. The actor had also highlighted the importance of equality, adding that his sons will have no extra privileges over girls. Read More