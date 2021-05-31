News updates from HT: Doctors' association calls for 'Black Day' to protest Ramdev's remarks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Doctors' association gives call for 'Black Day' on June 1 to protest Baba Ramdev’s remarks

A doctors' association has given a call for nationwide protest against the remarks made by yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The Federation of resident doctors' association (FORDA) issued a release in which it said that June 1 will be observed as 'Black Day'. Read more

Kohli, Pant, Bumrah begin training, sweat it out at gym ahead of England tour

Virat Kohli-led Team India are currently under quarantine in Mumbai ahead of their departure to the UK for the Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand and a five-match Test series against England. Read more

Recipe: Not in mood for a big meal? Stay full with creamy broccoli cheese soup

Rains are here to stay and to feel safe and warm on a cold wet night, all we really need is soup to hug us like a warm blanket which is why we are whipping up some creamy broccoli cheese soup tonight. Read more

Bride and groom play 'bottle flip' during wedding, netizens love their chemistry

Weddings can sometimes go on for a long duration. And while the guests can keep busy by watching the couple, eating the delicious food, and meeting and greeting each other, the couple doesn’t quite have all these options. So this couple found a way to pass some time - by playing 'bottle flip'. Read more

PM Modi Vs CM Mamata over Bengal Chief Secretary: Who holds the moral high?

PM Modi and CM Mamata have locked horns again, this time over the sudden transfer of West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. Watch here