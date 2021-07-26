News updates from HT: FM Sitharaman to introduce amendments to bankruptcy code and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FM Sitharaman to introduce amendments to bankruptcy code in Parliament today

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce a Bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is the bankruptcy law of India that seeks to consolidate the existing framework by creating a single law for insolvency and bankruptcy. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2015 was introduced in Lok Sabha in December 2015.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute, says 'we remember their sacrifices'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid a tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war, which India fought with Pakistan in 1999 and won, on Kargil Vijay Diwas and said the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives motivates Indians every single day. The Prime Minister also shared an excerpt from his last year's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Urban poor, rural population ill-prepared to deal with Covid at home: Survey

The poor in urban areas and those in rural India are not prepared to deal with Covid-19 at home, many did not have the basic medical equipment to check vital health parameters and also lacked awareness about the symptoms of the coronavirus disease, a survey conducted across 10 states has said.

Relief from rain likely for Maharashtra today; key highways remain shut

A respite from heavy torrential downpour is likely on Monday for the flood-hit Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall at isolated places in the state, accompanied by strong winds. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places has been forecasted by the weather body for central Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa," a forecast by the IMD for Monday read.

‘Rejected insurgency, agitation and…’: Amit Shah on BJP-led govt in Assam

Union Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Northeast on the path of development. Shah said BJP’s second consecutive term means Assam has rejected insurgency and agitation. Shah visited the Kamakhya Temple on Sunday. He was accompanied by the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rahul Dravid’s disappointed reaction as Suryakumar Yadav throws away wicket after scoring fifty: WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav has been in impeccable form in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. After a couple of handy knocks in the ODIs, the middle-order batsman fired a half-century in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo.

Aaliyah Kashyap says she planned to ‘ghost’ boyfriend Shane Gregoire initially, Khushi Kapoor changed her mind

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, opened up about meeting her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on a dating app. She revealed that she originally intended to ‘ghost’ him but her best friends, Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan, changed her mind.

Sawan 2021: Here are 5 lip-smacking fasting recipes that you can prepare at home

