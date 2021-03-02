News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan to get vaccinated and all the latest news
Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to take the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot on Tuesday morning. Read more.
Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD
Consecutive Western Disturbances are likely to bring light snow and rain to the Western Himalayan region till March 7, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more.
Supreme Court judges, sitting and former, and their family members will get Covid-19 vaccine shots starting from today, a day after India began the second phase of vaccination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS. Read more.
Janhvi Kapoor slays in spaghetti strap thigh-slit dress at Roohi promotions
You can never go wrong with a sexy black dress and that is why it is a must-have in every wardrobe. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures and you will know why we are saying this. Read more.
Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming fourth Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which begins from Thursday. Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet. Read more.
Did you know Tiger Shroff's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?
Actor Tiger Shroff, whose real name is Jai Hemant Shroff, made his movie debut in 2014's Heropanti. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself as a dependable action star. He has successfully starred in two Baaghi films and will soon begin work on the next one. On his birthday on Tuesday, here's a look at his family background. Read more.
3 million sign up on Co-Win for Covid vaccination phase 2: All you need to know
Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace
- Confirming that the police had recently destroyed opium crops, the SSP said Maoists have raised opium in over 500 acres of land in Barachatti, Dhangai, Dobhi and Mohanpur area.
China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know
Interpol issues red notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s widow, sons
Covid vaccine: Mallikarjun Kharge says he's old; 'I don't need,' says Anil Vij
SBI commits ₹11 crore to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC
SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers
- The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides ‘arbitrary’ discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting of votes today
TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court
Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop
SC judges to get vaccine today, no choice between Covaxin, Covishield
