News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel ‘Greatship Rohini’
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered the bodies of three crew members believed to be trapped inside the engine room of the ill-fated offshore supply ship ‘Greatship Rohini’, which caught fire on Saturday. Read more
Premium petrol price crosses ₹100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts
Premium petrol price crossed ₹100 mark in three districts of Rajasthan on Sunday riding on the sixth consecutive day of rise in fuel prices in the backdrop of a political blame game between the BJP and the Congress over fixing responsibility for the continued hike, which is likely to impact millions of consumers with a likely rise in prices of vegetables and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Read more
No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15
The Union ministry of road transport and highways has made electronic toll system FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from Monday, February 15, 2021. The fitment of FASTag was earlier mandated by the ministry to come into effect from January 1, 2021. Read more
Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists: UN representative
Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation despite a US decision to lift the designation on the group, according to the kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations. Read more
'Fine to produce what you want at home to gain advantage': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter banter over Chennai pitch
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai proved to be an absolute turner, assisting spin bowlers on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. Read more
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana
Whether you are single, in a romantic relationship or married, nothing should top your priority list except self love and promoting the same this Valentine’s Day is actor Sara Ali Khan. Read more
Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan remember bravehearts, say ‘will remain indebted’ to them
A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack on Sunday and said the country will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts. Read more
PM Modi pays tribute to Pulwama jawans; hands over Arjun Battle Tank to Army
India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome: Sharad Pawar
- NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar underlined that the former CJI's comments ruing the state of the judiciary were in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise for the courts.
Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district
PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit
3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation
- Bodies of two seafarers were found from the tween-deck area, burnt beyond recognition and the third body with burn injuries was found from the engine control room
Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam
- At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from ₹167 to ₹365 if the party comes to power.
India's national Covid recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry
Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry by Feb 28
Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir
Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says not a set of 'kiss-and-tell' stories
Premium petrol price crosses ₹100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts
- The international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand and hope amid the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines further sending the fuel prices through the roof
Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1
On second anniversary of Pulwama attack, JK police recover 7 kg IED in Jammu
- The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba districts
