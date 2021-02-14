IND USA
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel ‘Greatship Rohini’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:54 PM IST

3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered the bodies of three crew members believed to be trapped inside the engine room of the ill-fated offshore supply ship ‘Greatship Rohini’, which caught fire on Saturday. Read more

Premium petrol price crosses 100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts

Premium petrol price crossed 100 mark in three districts of Rajasthan on Sunday riding on the sixth consecutive day of rise in fuel prices in the backdrop of a political blame game between the BJP and the Congress over fixing responsibility for the continued hike, which is likely to impact millions of consumers with a likely rise in prices of vegetables and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Read more

No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15

The Union ministry of road transport and highways has made electronic toll system FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from Monday, February 15, 2021. The fitment of FASTag was earlier mandated by the ministry to come into effect from January 1, 2021. Read more

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists: UN representative

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation despite a US decision to lift the designation on the group, according to the kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations. Read more

'Fine to produce what you want at home to gain advantage': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter banter over Chennai pitch

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai proved to be an absolute turner, assisting spin bowlers on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. Read more

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

Whether you are single, in a romantic relationship or married, nothing should top your priority list except self love and promoting the same this Valentine’s Day is actor Sara Ali Khan. Read more

Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan remember bravehearts, say ‘will remain indebted’ to them

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack on Sunday and said the country will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts. Read more

PM Modi pays tribute to Pulwama jawans; hands over Arjun Battle Tank to Army

News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy recently in Parliament were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome: Sharad Pawar

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar underlined that the former CJI's comments ruing the state of the judiciary were in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise for the courts.
Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A forest fire broke out at Koylabasti, Anini district on the evening of February 11, which soon engulfed the surrounding mountain ridges.
No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The FASTag technology helps in seamless collection of toll without the need to stop the vehicle at the toll plaza.
PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The Prime Minister reached Chennai airport from Delhi on Sunday morning and took a helicopter ride to reach Jawaharlal Nehru stadium where he unveiled a number of development projects for Tamil Nadu.
3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Bodies of two seafarers were found from the tween-deck area, burnt beyond recognition and the third body with burn injuries was found from the engine control room
Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from 167 to 365 if the party comes to power.
India's national Covid recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Till date, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs. A total 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Sunday.
Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry by Feb 28

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Under the "Zero Covid by Feb28" campaign, all those who had come into contact with people infected with coronavirus would be identified and provided treatment, so that the further spread of the pathogen could be prevented, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said.
Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The MET Office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.
Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says not a set of 'kiss-and-tell' stories

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:25 PM IST
"Starstruck: Confessions of a TV Executive" is the story of the Indian television industry, authored by the man who was at the forefront of it all.
Premium petrol price crosses 100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand and hope amid the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines further sending the fuel prices through the roof
Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Buyers, media, visitors can register online for the virtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March 1.
On second anniversary of Pulwama attack, JK police recover 7 kg IED in Jammu

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba districts
