News updates from HT: Indian Army launches airborne drills in eastern Ladakh and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In high-intensity airborne drills, army tests response capabilities in Ladakh as LAC row lingers

The Indian Army on Monday launched airborne drills in eastern Ladakh to validate its rapid response capabilities including the inter-theatre movement of troops and equipment, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and ability to capture designated targets with speed and surprise at a time India and China are locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector, officials familiar with the development said on the condition of anonymity. Read more.

Govt forms empowered group to monitor rollout of PM Gati Shakti master plan

The Centre on Monday constituted an empowered group of secretaries led by the cabinet secretary to monitor the mechanism for the development and implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. Read more.

'Underworld' vs 'drug cartel': Nawab Malik targets Fadnavis amid Aryan Khan row

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back at state minister Nawab Malik after he alleged he used to run a drug cartel in Mumbai during his tenure as the chief minister of the state. Watch here.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'critical point' where India failed against NZ: 'It forced our batters to play big shots'

Team India conceded a disappointing 8-wicket defeat in their second game of the 2021 T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday. The Kane Williamson-led side outclassed India, restricting the ‘Men in Blue’ to 110/7 before chasing down the target in 14.3 overs. Read more.

Tamil Nadu allows bursting of green crackers for two hours on Diwali

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that the people of the state would be allowed to burst only green crackers for the festival of Diwali for two hours -- between 6am and 7am and from 7pm to 8pm -- on November 4. Read more.

Pralhad Joshi asks CIL to ensure power plants have 18 days of stock by Nov 2021

Union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked the Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries to make “all out efforts” to ensure at least 18 days of coal stock with thermal power plants by the end of November. Read more.

Diwali 2021: Getting rid of acidity, bloating and constipation post Diwali binge

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has been sharing tips for her followers to make the most out of Diwali celebrations without falling sick or end up with extra kilos. Read more.

Mahesh Manjrekar feels Salman Khan is ‘lonely’, says he 'needs someone to come back to'

Mahesh Manjrekar opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan and said that he feels the actor is ‘lonely.’ Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON