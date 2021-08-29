News updates from HT: Karnal SP denies farmer died due to lathicharge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnal SP denies reports of farmer's death due to lathicharge at protest

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said had the reports been true, the farmer’s family members would have met them. Read more here.

Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T47 high jump event, creates Asian Record

Nishad came up with the best attempt of 2.06m to win the medal and also created the Asian record with his best jump in the final. Read more here.

Varun Sood reacts as fan says he can never be ‘gentleman like Raqesh Bapat’, explains why he deleted tweet slamming him

Varun Sood found himself being slammed by fans of Raqesh Bapat after he tweeted about him but later deleted it. Read more here.

Covid-19: Supreme Court to resume hybrid model physical hearing from Sept 1

According to an SOP, issued by the secretary general on August 28, courts would keep hearing miscellaneous cases through virtual mode on Mondays and Fridays. Read more here.

Recipe: Delicious and super-healthy Corn Chaat to satiate your evening hunger pangs

You don't need to feel guilty about your evening hunger pangs anymore. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect snack recipe for you. Read more here.

Sports minister jumps rope: Anurag Thakur shows off skipping skills

