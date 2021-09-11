News updates from HT: Mumbai rape case accused under police custody till Sept 21 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai’s Sakinaka rape case accused sent to police custody till Sept 21

A court in Mumbai has sent the man accused of raping a 32-year-old woman and inserting an iron rod in her private parts in the Sakinaka area of the city to police custody till September 21, news agency ANI reported. The 45-year-old man was held early on Friday in connection with the case, which is being compared to the brutal sexual attack on another woman in Delhi in 2012. [Read more…]

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns, says 'in accordance to BJP's principle'

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation to governor Acharya Devvratas on Saturday and said he is ready to take new responsibilities assigned to him by the party. As Rupani went to meet the governor, he was accompanied by the Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Nitin Patel, according to reports by local media outlets. [Read more…]

Low pressure over Rajasthan behind Delhi's massive rain, more predicted

The short and heavy spell of rain will continue to lash Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, the weather department has predicted. From tomorrow onwards, there will be a gradual reduction while rainfall will continue in western Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. [Read more…]

Key numbers show economy is finally turning; here’s how to read them

Saturday’s numbers around the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) – a measure of economic activity – suggest the economy is finally turning. On an annual basis, the index expanded 11.5% in July. Over last month, it grew 7.2%. In other words, the metric continues to grow and is now at pre-pandemic levels. [Read more…]

Healthy boys more likely to be hospitalised with Pfizer side-effect than Covid-19: Study

Healthy adolescent boys are more likely to be hospitalised with a rare side-effect after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine than the virus itself, claims a new study. US researchers studied the rate of post-vaccination cardiac myocarditis cases in the 12-15 and 16-17 age groups to analyse the benefits and risk of administering mRNA vaccines among adolescents. [Read more…]

They were not interested to play': Steve Harmison blames IPL scheduling

Terming the cancellation of the India-England fifth Test in Manchester ‘the beginning of the end of Test cricket,’ former England fast bowler Steve Harmison said the IPL being barely four days after the scheduled end of the Test match, was one of the main reasons behind this situation. [Read more…]

2021 Force Gurkha SUV, rival to Mahindra Thar, to break cover on September 15

2021 Force Gurkha SUV is all set to be unveiled next week. Force Motor has confirmed that it will officially take the covers off the Mahindra Thar rival on September 15. Force Gurkha, which is essentially an off-road SUV, was first showcased in its new avatar during the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida last year. [Read more…]

Kangana Ranaut's Thailavii opens to ₹1.25 cr despite her call to boycott Hollywood

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Thalaivii has opened to a disappointing ₹1.25 crore collection. The film, directed by AL Vijay, is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. [Read more…]

Windows 11 speed will be slower or faster than Windows 10? Microsoft rushes out VP to explains

Microsoft is all set to start rolling out its Windows 10 successor, Windows 11, starting October 5. Before the Windows 11 official rollout commences, Microsoft has shared a lost list of requirements that are needed for a personal computer running on Windows 11 to function optimally - most old computers are in trouble, of course. [Read more…]