News updates from HT: PM Modi meets top govt officials on Covid-19 situation and all the latest news

PM Modi chairs key Covid-19 meet, virtually meets top govt officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a key meeting with top government officials to discuss the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India and the nationwide vaccination process to stem the course of the pandemic. Read more

Paytm Q2 results: Net loss widens, company says maintained growth momentum

One97 Communications, the parent firm of digital payments company Paytm, announced the financial results of its second quarter (ending September 30) on Saturday, in which it said that its net loss widened by 8.4 per cent to ₹474 crore, from ₹437 crore a year ago. Read more

Jal Jeevan Mission: Ladakh village at 13,000 feet gets clean drinking water

The Jal Jeevan Mission reached a major milestone recently, when it provided clean drinking water to a remote village in Ladakh. The residents of Skampuk village in Leh's Nubra block now get potable water even in sub-zero temperature. Read more

Watch: R Ashwin's heated exchange with Nitin Menon after umpire warns spinner for running across him in follow through

Spinner R Ashwin was back at his animated best during Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. He was involved in a rather heated exchanged with umpire Nitin Menon for what is believed to be for running across him in follow through and obstructing his and non-striker's view. Read more

Antim The Final Truth box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film opens at around ₹4.5 cr

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as arch rivals, released in theatres on Friday. The film received positive reviews and collected around ₹4.25-4.5 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates. Read more

Rahul Khanna's post-workout selfie serves weekend fitness motivation, Lara Dutta reacts

Indian film actor and model Rahul Khanna's post-workout selfie is creating quite the havoc online, and making us want to get on the fitness bandwagon. With the arrival of the weekend, we all favour a bit of laziness over workouts. Maybe the star's photo will serve as the perfect weekend motivation for you too. Read more