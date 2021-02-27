News updates from HT: PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues. Read more

IAF chief flies Mirage 2000 to mark 2nd anniversary of Balakot operations

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday flew in a multi-aircraft formation from a premier air base in central India to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot operations - India’s unprecedented, peace time cross-border strikes on the back of the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, people familiar with the developments said. Read more

Congress getting weak, says Kapil Sibal at G-23 meet in Jammu

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Saturday that the party is "getting weak" and that it needed the services of Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently retired from the Rajya Sabha to strengthen it. Read more

CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “deep insight into the purpose of law, the purpose of the courts and his interpretation of the principles of theory of the separation of power without mentioning it.” Read more

Biden’s Covid relief plan: Here’s who could be eligible for $1,400 direct payments

The US House of Representatives early Saturday approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in a partisan vote as the Republicans unanimously opposed the bill. If passed in Senate, the coronavirus relief plan, pushed by President Joe Biden, would provide the third round of federal stimulus checks to millions of American households. Read more

Realme 7 review: The better sibling

Realme is a brand that needs no introduction, especially if you are living in India. Over the past several years, the company has earned quite a reputation for launching flagship-level phones every six months. The latest smartphone series to enter this chain is the Realme 7 series. Read more

Will India lose WTC points if ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as 'poor'? All scenarios explained

The debate on pitches has somewhat taken the focus away from the on-field cricket in the ongoing India vs England Test series. If the second Test in Chennai acted as the initiator, the Ahmedabad pitch for the third Test match took the debate to a whole new level with former cricketers from India and England giving different opinions. Read more

Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’

Babil Khan was cleaning old messages from his phone when he stumbled upon a WhatsApp conversation with his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. He shared a screenshot of the texts on Instagram and described the feeling as ‘intense on a level I could not explain’. Read more

Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers

Ghost Stories actor Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves for her dance in the newest song Panghat from her upcoming movie -horror comedy Roohi. The young actor has been keeping busy with the promotions of the movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and has been donning some stunning, brightly coloured outfits for the same. Read more

Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens

A group of women have grabbed the attention of netizens with their applause-worthy choreography to a popular Bollywood song while donning a saree. Shared on Instagram, the video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva. The peppy dance choreography may make you get up and shake a leg to the beat too. Read more

Watch: IAF jets destroy long-range target to mark 2 yrs of Balakot air strike



