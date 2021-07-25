News updates from HT: PM urges citizens to sing national anthem on August 15 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Record national anthem': PM plays up 'Rashtragaan' portal ahead of Aug 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to sing the national anthem on Independence Day, August 15, to create a "rashtra gaan" record. He said that it's an effort on part of the Union ministry of culture to get the "maximum number of Indians" to sing the national anthem together. Read more.

Karnataka floods: 9 dead, 3 missing in disaster-hit areas, says minister

Nine people were killed and three others are missing in the flood-affected regions of Karnataka as heavy rain lashed the state, revenue minister R Ashok told reporters on Sunday. The weather department has issued a red alert for seven districts in the coastal areas of Karnataka, predicting three more days of rainfall. Read more.

UP population bill: Anti-poor or anti-Muslim? | The Interview

In the latest edition of The Interview, former union minister Salman Khurshid speaks to Hindustan Times and explains his 'illegitimate children' jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government over the population control bill. Watch here.

Like a rebirth: First trans-woman to receive identity card from Gujarat govt

Alisha Patel became the first trans-woman from Gujarat to be recognised by the state government and receive a transgender identity card. Read more.

Homage to Kargil martyrs part of President Kovind’s Jammu and Kashmir trip

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on a four-day visit, during which, he will also travel to Ladakh on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Read more.

‘As long as he is at the crease, batting seems like a breeze’: Chopra names the ‘phenomenal’ batsman of Team India

Young opener Prithvi Shaw justified his selection for the Sri Lanka tour with the knocks he played in the ODIs. The Mumbai batsman scored 105 runs in three matches, averaging 35. He showcased fearless batting against the Lankan pace attack and provided good starts. However, the youngster failed to convert those startling starts into fifty or a hundred. Read more.

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to social media, every now and then, we get glimpses of his rich vocabulary which never fails to create a stir among people...This recent share by Tharoor, which he tweeted that he received on WhatsApp, seems like one such creation. Read more.

Royal Enfield maker Eicher to develop a complete range of premium electric bikes

Eicher Motors, parent company of Royal Enfield, is working on a complete range of electric bikes in order to cater to different set of customers across various markets. The company plans to continue working on its internal combustion engine offerings alongside the electric vehicle models. Read more.

Sara Ali Khan in blush pink lehenga set exudes royalty, fans call her Queen

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's love for lehengas has given the fashion world some of its most stunning and iconic looks. Each time she steps out, Sara chooses intricate pieces bound to serve up some major style inspiration. Her latest look for a photoshoot also proves that the star loves making a statement in this ethnic wear. Read more.

Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene

Fans of Farah Khan's 2004 Bollywood debut as a director, Main Hoon Na, have discovered an interesting and hilarious detail from the movie. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen with Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, the film was a romantic action comedy. Read more.