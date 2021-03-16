News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of selling public sector banks to "cronies”, which he said is compromising the country's financial security, as employees of public sector banks (PSBs) held protests against the Centre’s proposal to privatise two lenders. Gandhi also backed the protesting bank employees, who are on their second day of the strike. Read more

Ruckus in Odisha assembly, politicians spar over BJP MLA's 'suicide attempt'

The Odisha assembly once again witnessed unruly scenes on Tuesday, as opposition parties, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, created a ruckus in the House over the alleged non-procurement of paddy in the state. Read more

Amit Shah, Nadda hold meetings as protests break out in BJP over candidate list

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda have meetings since Monday evening as hundreds of party workers protested against the fielding of a large number of former TMC leaders as party candidate. Read more

Controversy around AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine explained. What WHO says

The World Health Organization (WHO) has ruled out any link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and reported blood clots even as several European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, suspended its use. Read more

'He's a star player': Jason Roy says he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's exploits on debut

England opener Jason Roy said that he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan taking the game away from the visitors in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kishan made his debut in India jersey, and smashed 56 runs in 32 balls despite his opening partner KL Rahul getting out for 0 in the first over. Read more

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first teaser for his upcoming film, The Big Bull. The film is set in the late 1980s-early 1990s and stars Abhishek as a stock broker who rocks the Dalal Street like no one before. Read more

Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater SUV to break cover soon

Hyundai Motor is all set to take the covers off its new 7-seater SUV for the Indian market soon. According to reports, the global debut of the Creta-inspired SUV will take place on April 6. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

For all those lazy bones who want to whip up in shape but procrastinate hitting the grind, Rakul Preet Singh’s kickboxing video serves as the perfect Tuesday fitspiration to kick some ass. Read more

Watch: India urges UNHRC to pay attention to Pakistan's deplorable human rights record

India said on Monday that it is high-time that Pakistan is held accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism. India urged the UN Human Rights Council to pay urgent attention to its deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities. Watch here