News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike and all the latest news
Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of selling public sector banks to "cronies”, which he said is compromising the country's financial security, as employees of public sector banks (PSBs) held protests against the Centre’s proposal to privatise two lenders. Gandhi also backed the protesting bank employees, who are on their second day of the strike. Read more
Ruckus in Odisha assembly, politicians spar over BJP MLA's 'suicide attempt'
The Odisha assembly once again witnessed unruly scenes on Tuesday, as opposition parties, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, created a ruckus in the House over the alleged non-procurement of paddy in the state. Read more
Amit Shah, Nadda hold meetings as protests break out in BJP over candidate list
Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda have meetings since Monday evening as hundreds of party workers protested against the fielding of a large number of former TMC leaders as party candidate. Read more
Controversy around AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine explained. What WHO says
The World Health Organization (WHO) has ruled out any link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and reported blood clots even as several European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, suspended its use. Read more
'He's a star player': Jason Roy says he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's exploits on debut
England opener Jason Roy said that he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan taking the game away from the visitors in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kishan made his debut in India jersey, and smashed 56 runs in 32 balls despite his opening partner KL Rahul getting out for 0 in the first over. Read more
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks. Watch
Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first teaser for his upcoming film, The Big Bull. The film is set in the late 1980s-early 1990s and stars Abhishek as a stock broker who rocks the Dalal Street like no one before. Read more
Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater SUV to break cover soon
Hyundai Motor is all set to take the covers off its new 7-seater SUV for the Indian market soon. According to reports, the global debut of the Creta-inspired SUV will take place on April 6. Read more
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues
For all those lazy bones who want to whip up in shape but procrastinate hitting the grind, Rakul Preet Singh’s kickboxing video serves as the perfect Tuesday fitspiration to kick some ass. Read more
Watch: India urges UNHRC to pay attention to Pakistan's deplorable human rights record
India said on Monday that it is high-time that Pakistan is held accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism. India urged the UN Human Rights Council to pay urgent attention to its deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities. Watch here
India hands over training aids to Lankan Navy for capacity building
Amid furore over his candidature, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha
RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation
Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children
Centre tells Maharashtra to ramp up testing amid second Covid-19 wave
Karnataka-Maharashtra row: Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory
Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
WATCH: Ruckus in Odisha assembly, politicians spar over MLA's 'suicide attempt'
China says it will issue visas in India, makes it impossible to get
Covid-19: First patient with S Africa variant confirmed in Delhi
- Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.
India’s arms imports drop 33%: All you need to know about Sipri report
Kerala HC says transpersons entitled to be admitted to NCC: Key points
