Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is hopeful that members of both Houses will contribute effectively during the Budget session of Parliament.
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which is being boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, the Prime Minister said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future and this should be kept in mind while holding discussions in Parliament.
“... This is the first session of the decade and for the bright future of India, this decade is crucial. Therefore, from the start, there should be efforts made to ensure the realisation of the aspirations of those who dreamt of a free India,” he said.
Also Read: Oppn to boycott President speech today: All you need to know about the Budget session
The Prime Minister went on to say , “This is a golden opportunity. We should make the most of this decade and there should be discussions and presentations of all kinds of ideas.”
Urging the MPs to fulfil their responsibilities, he said they have been elected to Parliament by the people and they should make the most of being here while abiding by the propriety of democracy. He expressed hope that MPs will not hold back from discharging their duties of fulfilling the aspirations of the people.
“This is aBbudget session. This has probably happened for the first time in the history of India that four to five mini budgets were presented in 2020. It was a year of mini budgets and this ( budget presentation) will be seen in sequence of those mini budgets,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute applies for bridging trial approval for Novavax Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum institute applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine: Poonawalla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who are Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood filmmakers scout for locations in Kashmir as tourism picks up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox