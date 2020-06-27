NHRC staff dies of Covid-19, 17 others have tested positive till date

india

Jun 27, 2020

An employee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) succumbed to the infectious coronavirus disease on Friday while 17 more staff of the human rights watchdog have tested positive for Covid-19 till date.

The victim used to work as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, officials said.

Apart from the fatality, the first coronavirus death of any NHRC employee, 17 other staff, including a few senior officials, have tested positive for Covid-19 till date, news agency PTI reported.

The positive cases were reported between June 12 and June 24, and some family members of a few employees have also contracted the infection.

A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday visited the NHRC office, located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area of south Delhi.

A few days earlier, extensive sanitization work was carried out in the building after many cases were reported from the NHRC office.

“From Wednesday to Friday last week, floor numbers 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. The majority of cases were reported from floor number 5,” one of the officials said.

Recently, a team from NHRC had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

India’s coronavirus patients, who have recovered from the infectious disease, on Friday, exceeded the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country by 96,173, data from the Union government indicated. With this, the country’s recovery rate has climbed to an encouraging 58.24 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries to 2,85,636.