NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport upon his deportation

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:16 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested absconding Khalistani terrorist Gurjeet Singh Nijjar in a Pune Khalistan case. Nijjar, who was hiding in Cyprus, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi upon his deportation. A resident of the Ajnala town in Amritsar, he had left for Cyprus on October 19, 2017, a release issued by the agency stated.

The NIA had registered a case on January 10, 2019 against Nijjar and another accused Harpal Singh under Section 3 &25 of the Arms Act,1959; Sections 37 & 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

