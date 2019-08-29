e-paper
Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

NIA raids 5 locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, seizes laptops

The raids were in connection with persons suspected to have connections with terror organisations. The action follows a high alert issued in the state last week following intelligence inputs about infiltration by six Lashkar men from Pakistan via the Sri Lanka route.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched five locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, said police.(ANI/Twitter)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched five locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, said police.

Five teams of the NIA were carrying out the raids. So far several laptops and pen drives have been seized, an officer said.

The intelligence agencies have warned of planned terror attacks by the infiltrators at places of worship and other vital installations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 11:05 IST

