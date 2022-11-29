NIA's fresh crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus with multiple raids

In a major crackdown on gangster-terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched multiple raids on Tuesday morning in Delhi, Haryana and other states, officials aware of the matter said. The raids - which were also reported in locations across Punjab and Rajasthan - come after the central probe agency took custody of three gangsters last week: Lawrence Bishnoi, Naveen Dabas and Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu Tajpuria.

Last month, a similar multi-state crackdown was launched by the central agency in a bid to intensify probe into the nexus. More than 50 locations - in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan among other states - were raided to get details on gangsters' links to terrorists and drug traffickers. In Rajasthan, the crackdown was reported at the premises of Sampat Nehra of Churu. While in Punjab, premises of advocate Gurpreet Singh Sidhu, kabaddi promoter Jagga Jandian and alleged gangster Jaman Singh were searched, HT had reported at the time, citing officials.

A spokesperson had stressed at the time that the probe “to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure” will continue. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings and were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi is being probed in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May. Jailed gangsters - Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya and Naveen Dabas alias Naveen Bali - have been linked to the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom in Delhi.

(With inputs from bureau)

