New Delhi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday warned countries sponsoring terrorism that such "unlawful weapon" would eventually harm their own people. No country should encroach on borders of others, says VP Radhakrishnan amid global conflicts

He also said no country should encroach on the borders of others.

The vice president said the political leadership in countries sponsoring terror must recognise the long-term consequences of supporting unlawful activities.

"The countries that sponsor terrorism have to realise that in the long run, it will harm their own people as well," he said while delivering a talk on 'India's Core National Interests, Values and Strategic Objectives' at the National Defence College here.

The "unlawful weapon" looks like it is harming others. "One day it will harm us also. That has to be understood by the leaderships," he underlined.

Amid wars raging in different parts of the world, Radhakrishnan said every country has self respect and sovereignty of the nations may be respected and "no country should encroach on the borders of others" .

Emphasising India's national security priorities, Radhakrishnan said the country's objectives include maintaining a secure internal environment, protecting national unity and development, and safeguarding its territory, airspace and maritime interests, including trade routes vital to the economy.

He also underlined the importance of protecting India's cyberspace and strengthening constructive engagement with other nations to promote regional and global peace and international stability.

Describing national security as essential for the country's progress, the vice president said it was about creating an environment in which India could develop, prosper and realise its aspirations securely.

He said India's ambition to become the world's most powerful nation was not intended to dictate terms to others, but to ensure that no one could impose unethical terms on India.

The vice president lamented that the biggest problem of the global South is corruption "and we should eradicate it".

"Do your best. Serve your nation with distinction," he told those attending the 66th course of the NDC.

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