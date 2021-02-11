No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry
- As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
India’s death rate among individuals who received the Covid-19 vaccine is one of the lowest in the world. With 23 deaths reported in persons post immunisation till date, the percentage of deaths of the total vaccinations is as low as 0.0003%, shows government data released on Wednesday.
Of the 23 deaths, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. The government has maintained that none of the deaths have been casually linked to Covid-19 vaccination, highlighting the fact that both the vaccines approved for use in India are supremely safe. “There is no doubt about it that both the vaccines are very safe. The adverse reactions are as low as one in 14, which is miniscule in comparison,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.
SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months
- The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’
- On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin
- As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj
- The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18
- SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks
- The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
28 people, a majority of them Christians, booked in a month
- In a month since the enactment of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance to regulate interfaith marriages and conversion, 28 people have been booked and at least half of them are Christians, according to police records.
India emerging as leading global power: US
- “India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Rabi sowing at an all-time high
- According to data released by the farm ministry, sowing of rabi crops has crossed last year’s all-time-high area sown at over 65.2 million hectares so far.
Vista avenue project given heritage panel nod: Centre
- In January, the committee, headed by the additional secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, approved the first phase of the redevelopment, the construction of the new parliament building.
SC issues notice to Maharashtra officials over Avni killing
- Raising questions over the procedure followed in shooting down the tigress, a petition filed by wildlife enthusiast Sangeeta Dogra claimed that there is enough in the post-mortem report of the tigress to show that she was not a man-eater.
Indian, Chinese armies begin pullback at LAC
- There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has taken bilateral ties to an all-time low.
Evidence planted, says activist Rona Wilson after forensic firm’s analysis
- Denying the claims of the report, NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy said: “The digital extracts which we have submitted in the court along with the chargesheet were examined at RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune), which shows no evidence of any malware in any laptop/device.”
Tussle intensifies: Twitter, govt at odds over blocking
- A government official, who asked not to be named, said Twitter cannot pick and choose which accounts to block.
Choice for government: Fuel tax cut or inflation?
