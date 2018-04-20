No meeting between Modi and Pakistan PM Abbasi at CHOGM today: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not meet his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London on Thursday and no such meeting is planned for Friday, the external affairs ministry said.

Prior to the prime minister’s visit, the MEA had said last week that Modi was unlikely to have bilateral talks with the Pakistani premier at the summit.

“No meeting took place with the Pakistani prime minister. There is no plan to have any (meeting),” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question.

The Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan last met in December 2015, when Modi, in an unplanned visit, landed in Lahore on his way back from Afghanistan and attended then Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter’s wedding.

However, relations turned frosty after the Pathankot terror attack in January, 2016 and another strike by terrorists on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September that year.