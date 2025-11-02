North East region will be engine of India’s growth: Jyotiraditya Scindia

GUWAHATI: Union minister for communications and development of north eastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the policies by the Centre in the past 11 years have ensured that the north eastern region will be the engine of India’s growth. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (X / @JM_Scindia)

“The NE region would be the engine of India’s growth..Today the government at Centre stands with you hand in hand to lead that development push forward,” Scindia said in an address at IIT-Guwahati after inaugurating the North Eastern Science & Technology (NEST) cluster.

The cluster marks a significant stride towards fostering a robust science and technology ecosystem in the region, aimed at driving innovation-led development.

“The PM has named the northeastern states including Sikkim as Asta Lakshmi (the eight manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi) of India. The vibrancy, the diversity, the capability that needs to be unleashed,” Scindia said.

“The area for 65 years had been known to be landlocked. But the PM has changed that paradigm from landlocked to land-linked. The NE region can become our bridge to the South East Asian region,” he added.

The Union minister said that the concept of Act East, Act Fast, and Act First has unleashed the capability and potential of our eight states. In the last 11 years, the region has undergone a complete metamorphosis in transportation..

He said that the region had around 10,000 km of national highways for 65 years, but in the past 11 years alone another 6,500 km has been added to that. From just 9 airports in 65 years, the region now has 17 airports.

“The NE is no longer the periphery of India. You are the pivot for our country,” said Scindia who is on a four-day-tour of the region.