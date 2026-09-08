PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹35,000 crore in Gujarat today
Railway works account for over ₹30,766 crore, including 326 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and new tracks between Vadodara and Ratlam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on Tuesday and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹35,200 crore in Gujarat, the Gujarat government said in a statement on Monday. The projects include works worth more than ₹32,606 crore of the central government and over ₹2,597 crore of the state government.
The “NaMo for Viksit Bharat” programme in Vadodara has drawn a strong public response.
Projects worth more than ₹30,766 crore under Indian Railways will be inaugurated or launched. These include three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 km and built at a cost of ₹20,703 crore. The foundation stone will also be laid for third and fourth railway tracks between Vadodara and Ratlam over 259 km at a cost of ₹8,885 crore. Other railway projects involving gauge conversion and construction of second tracks alongside existing lines will also be inaugurated.
Also read: PM Modi’s Vadodara event tickets sold out in one hour on BookMyShow; 42,000 waitlisted
PM to flag off passenger, freight train services
PM Modi will flag off a new passenger train between Vadodara and Tanda Road and freight train services on the WDFC.
National Highway projects worth more than ₹1,840 crore will also be launched. These include works on NH-48 between Vadodara and Surat, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada rivers, six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section and road improvement upgradation works on NH-53.
After the Vadodara programme, PM Modi will travel to Navsari, where he will inaugurate the BJP’s newly built district office, Kamalam, and address party workers.