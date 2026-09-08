PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹35,000 crore in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on Tuesday and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹35,200 crore in Gujarat, the Gujarat government said in a statement on Monday. The projects include works worth more than ₹32,606 crore of the central government and over ₹2,597 crore of the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on Tuesday for government project launches and a BJP programme. (PMO)

The “NaMo for Viksit Bharat” programme in Vadodara has drawn a strong public response.

Projects worth more than ₹30,766 crore under Indian Railways will be inaugurated or launched. These include three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 km and built at a cost of ₹20,703 crore. The foundation stone will also be laid for third and fourth railway tracks between Vadodara and Ratlam over 259 km at a cost of ₹8,885 crore. Other railway projects involving gauge conversion and construction of second tracks alongside existing lines will also be inaugurated.

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PM to flag off passenger, freight train services PM Modi will flag off a new passenger train between Vadodara and Tanda Road and freight train services on the WDFC.

National Highway projects worth more than ₹1,840 crore will also be launched. These include works on NH-48 between Vadodara and Surat, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada rivers, six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section and road improvement upgradation works on NH-53.

After the Vadodara programme, PM Modi will travel to Navsari, where he will inaugurate the BJP’s newly built district office, Kamalam, and address party workers.