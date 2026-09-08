Satya Niketan: Fear looms over other ‘dangerous’ buildings

An uneasiness lay over the area in Satya Niketan on Monday where a building collapsed a day earlier. The incident has caused fear among residents and locals about the structural integrity of other buildings in the area. Many students could be seen walking through the narrow lanes, dragging their suitcases along, as they moved out of their accommodations in fear.
At least seven people have died after building 14, a paying guest accommodation for boys collapsed, on Sunday afternoon. 10 people had been pulled out from under the rubble till late evening on Sunday and two others were pulled out on Monday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had cleared the debris from the ground by 12pm on Monday and continued to clear the basement area till evening to ensure no one was trapped underneath. The rescue operation finally ended at around 5.10pm with most of the debris largely cleared away.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began issuing demolition notices to dangerous buildings around the site.
A senior MCD official said a building adjacent to the collapsed structure was “barely standing”, while three others were being examined. “We found that building number 13 is barely standing. It had been evacuated yesterday. The demolition drive will be carried out once the rescue operation is over,” the official said.
“There are three more such buildings in the area, including building number 15 next to the demolition site. A survey is being carried out and all such structures are being identified to prevent any further damage,” the official added.
One of the structures has been found in such poor condition that iron jacks have been installed to support it.
One of the buildings in question is where 21-year-old Ananya was living. All her belongings, including her original documents, electronics, and cash, were still inside her room at house 12.
“I am very stressed about my belongings,” she said, “House 12 is joint with it, so it will also probably be demolished. This will take place over a few days and they will try to give us our belongings if they can. But how will that be possible if rubble is falling on them?” she asked.
The second-year bioscience student at Sri Venkateshwara College said owners of house 12 had said that they would shift the students to another place, but that her parents were very worried and wanted her to find a new place to live. “That is also a huge point of stress right now. Last night I stayed at my relatives house, and tonight I might stay at my friend’s, but I have no idea what the future holds. I just want my documents,” she said.
The collapsed building was property number 14, the MCD said. Built on around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony, the five-storey structure dates to the 1990s. The civic body has not explained why unauthorised construction at the property was not detected or stopped by its field teams.
Notices to other buildings have been issued under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which empowers the municipal commissioner to order the demolition, securing or repair of buildings found to be ruinous, likely to fall or dangerous to people.
The notice served on one of the properties said it was in a “ruinous and dangerous condition” for anyone occupying or passing by it and ordered the owner to demolish it within three days. Failure to comply, it said, would result in the MCD carrying out the demolition and recovering the charges from the owner.
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More