‘Not feeling safe', say Kashmiri Pandits protesting Rahul Bhat's killing

The outrage over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat continues. On Saturday, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar, reiterating their demand for security by the J&K administration.

"We want safety & we're not feeling safe here. Move us where we can feel safe, we can go anywhere. Nothing has been done for us," a protester told news agency ANI.



The Kashmiri Pandit protesters braved searing heat as they held banners which read ‘We want justice’ over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was gunned down by terrorists inside the Chadoora tehsil office in Budgam on Thursday. The Jamnmu and Kashmir Police said that two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists involved in the killing of Bhat were eliminated in an encounter in Bandipora on Friday.



Bhat was the second Kashmiri Pandit to have been killed by the terrorists in the Kashmir valley. In October last year, another Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have witnessed the anger of the Kashmiri Pandit community. J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were reportedly heckled by the mourners when they visited the cremation ground in Jammu to attend the funeral of Bhat.



Later in the day, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing. The L-G also said the administration would provide government job to the wife of Bhat and financial assistance to the family.

