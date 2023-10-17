NSA Ajit Doval offers help to 5 countries to fight terror, takes a dig at Pak

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday offered its assistance to Central Asian states to tackle terrorism and drug trafficking and to build defences against cyber threats as part of measures to bolster cooperation and connectivity with the strategic region. NSA Ajit Doval said the meeting is being held at a time when the world is facing great challenges and dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes.

The offer was made by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval while participating in the second meeting of Indian and Central Asian security officials that was hosted by Kazakhstan. Noting that India and Central Asia face common security challenges, he said “malign actors from interconnected networks” threaten the shared neighbourhood.

Doval said the meeting is being held at a time when the world is facing great challenges and dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes. Diplomacy must be at the centre of all conflict resolution initiatives and India stands for meaningful and sustainable engagement with all Central Asian states.

He said terrorism, in all forms and manifestations, remains one of the most serious threats to international security and all such acts, regardless of motivation or cause, are unjustifiable. He described drug trafficking as a serious menace that is often leveraged by terror groups and organised criminal gangs and highlighted the need for close coordination to tackle this problem.

Doval offered fully funded capacity-building programmes in a range of areas to tackle both terrorism and drug trafficking.

India will work closely with Central Asian states to help them build defences against cyber threats and create a secure cyber ecosystem, Doval said. He invited the heads of cyber security agencies of the Central Asian countries to India for a “strategic cyber experience” since capacity building and sharing of experiences are cornerstones for strengthening cooperation in this area.

Doval also outlined specific steps to bolster connectivity and economic integration with Central Asia, which he said is a key priority for India. He said India is ready to provide the United Payment Interface (UPI) technology free of cost to Central Asian states and to facilitate the setting up of sovereign digital real-time payment systems in line with the needs of these countries.

Such systems will enhance commercial linkages and benefit businesspeople, people who travel to India for medical treatment, and Indian students studying in Central Asia.

Doval proposed the setting up of an India-Central Asia Rare Earths Forum to explore partnerships in strategic minerals. This will facilitate the participation of private Indian companies in Central Asia for investments and joint economic development. Such collaboration should be mutually beneficial, transparent and designed to meet long-term requirements.

In an apparent swipe at China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Doval said it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are “consultative, transparent and participatory”, and that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Such initiatives should also adhere to environmental parameters, ensure financial viability and not become debt burdens, he said.

Doval said the absence of direct land access between Central Asia and India is “an anomaly” and the result of a “conscious policy of denial by a particular country”. Though he didn’t name any country, it was apparent that he was referring to Pakistan, which has never allowed the transit of Indian goods through its territory. This situation is “not only self-defeating for this country but it also reduces the collective well-being of the entire region”, Doval said.

Nothing that India is a member of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement, Doval invited the Central Asian states to use Iran’s Chabahar port, where an Indian company operates the Shaheed Bahesti terminal, for maritime trade. He also sought their support for including Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are set to join the INSTC soon and with this, all five Central Asian states will be part of this trade corridor.

Doval also referred to the situation in Afghanistan, saying it remains a cause of concern for all countries in the region. “Our common immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities,” he said.

India is deeply involved in providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, he said. In line with India’s approach of encouraging sports in Afghanistan, the Afghan cricket team is in the country to play in the ICC World Cup. Amul, an Indian company, is the principal sponsor of the Afghan team for these matches.

Doval said India-Central Asia relations, including in the political, trade, economy, security and defence fields, have transformed into multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties based on mutual trust, understanding and friendship. The strongest bond between the two sides is the extensive cultural linkages and people-to-people ties, and India will organise a seminar of leading scholars and clerics. This will facilitate a deeper understanding of the history and context of Islam and its role in fostering peaceful coexistence and social harmony in a complicated world, he said.

The top security officials of the Central Asian states appreciated India’s proposals to strengthen linkages in different fields. They emphasised the importance of regular dialogue between the Security Councils of the countries in the face of common regional challenges such as terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

The first meeting of senior security officials of India and Central Asia was held in New Delhi in December 2022 following an agreement reached at the first India-Central Asia Summit in January 2022. Tuesday’s meeting was attended by senior officials of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan was represented by its embassy in Astana.

The participants agreed to meet again in Kyrgyzstan in 2024.

