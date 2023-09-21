Number Theory: Household debt's role in India's growth story

The first part of this story discussed the net fall in household asset flow in 2022-23 and argued that the data which is available does not provide any objective basis to argue that the number suggests a growing distress in the financial sector or household balance sheets. If the 2022-23 number is just a reflection of ‘revenge spending’ on account of two lost years in the pandemic, then there is nothing of macro-economic importance in this data. But what if these numbers are the beginning of a new trend in household financial behaviour? To be sure, one will have to wait for at least a few years to accept or reject this proposition. However, it is worth engaging with this question given the crucial role of debt in India’s post-reform growth story. HT Image