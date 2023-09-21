News / India News / Number Theory: Household debt's role in India's growth story

Number Theory: Household debt's role in India's growth story

ByRoshan Kishore
Sep 21, 2023 08:53 AM IST

This is the last of a 2-part data journalism series on household finances and Indian economy. The first discussed the latest fall in household savings in India

The first part of this story discussed the net fall in household asset flow in 2022-23 and argued that the data which is available does not provide any objective basis to argue that the number suggests a growing distress in the financial sector or household balance sheets. If the 2022-23 number is just a reflection of ‘revenge spending’ on account of two lost years in the pandemic, then there is nothing of macro-economic importance in this data. But what if these numbers are the beginning of a new trend in household financial behaviour? To be sure, one will have to wait for at least a few years to accept or reject this proposition. However, it is worth engaging with this question given the crucial role of debt in India’s post-reform growth story.

HT Image
HT Image
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out