Odisha: 4 injured after bus en route Bhubaneswar catches fire

Four passengers were injured on Monday after a bus travelling from Phulbani to capital Bhubaneswar in Odisha caught fire after colliding with a culvert, news agency ANI reported.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the bus engulfed in flames as onlookers videotaped the mishap. Later, fire department officials reached the spot and controlled the blaze.

#WATCH Odisha | A bus on way from Phulbani to Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on service road beneath Baramunda overbridge near Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. 4 passengers were injured. Fire station staff reached the spot & controlled the fire. pic.twitter.com/icJLlH6Ll8 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

The injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital and all other passengers were reported safe and had a providential escape.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known and other details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

