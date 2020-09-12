Odisha announces Rs 300 crore package for flood-hit farmers

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:44 IST

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special package of Rs 300 crore in livelihood support for the flood affected farmers.

The flood in the Brahmani and Mahanadi river system in August had affected 1.4 million people in the state and left 22 people dead. To help the affected farmers and others, the state government announced agriculture input subsidy to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33% and above at Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in rain-fed/non irrigated areas, Rs13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation, and Rs 18,000 per hectare for all types of perennial crops.

Perennial crops will include mango, cashew, coconut, kewra, betel vine etc. Besides, 20,000 pulse seed minikits will be provided to the flood affected farmers during Rabi 2020.

Under the package, 60,000 acres of demonstration programmes of different crops will be taken up in affected districts in the ensuing Rabi season.

Besides, 2000 pump sets would be provided with 50% subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs15,000 while 5,000 power sprayers will be given to flood affected farmers at a subsidy of 50% limited to maximum of Rs 3,000 for battery operated sprayers and Rs 600 for hand operated sprayers.

One lakh farmers will be trained on seed treatment programme with free supply of seed treatment chemicals/bio-pesticides to cover one lakh acres for increasing production in Rabi crops.

Farm Mechanisation Subsidy of Rs 10 crore will be disbursed to the affected districts. One lakh farmers will be provided with vegetable kits involving seeds of palak, beans, cowpea, tomato, chilli and radish, etc. to meet their immediate needs through a kitchen garden at the Rs130 per kit.

Another 75,000 farmers will be provided with 10 quick growing fruit species like Papaya, Banana and Drumstick at Rs160 per affected farmers to raise backyard gardens in the flood-hit districts.

Rs 500 per unit will be provided for shade net/thatched structure for renovation of 10,000 mushroom units affected by flood to farmers for livelihood support.

Short term Kharif loans advanced in the food affected areas having crop loss of 33% and above would be converted into Medium Term (Conversion) loans.

Assistance for replacement of animals shall be provided towards loss of animals at Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (upto 3 animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (upto 6 animals), Rs 3,000 per goat (upto 30 animals), Rs 50 per poultry bird (maximum Rs 5,000)

Fisheries sector

Financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare will be provided to fish farmers (Freshwater/ Brackish water) for repair of damaged fish ponds/ dykes.

Input subsidy at Rs 8200 per hectare will be given for de-silting/restoration/ repair of damaged fish seed farm.

Handloom & Handicrafts Sector

Assistance of Rs 4100 per weaver/handicrafts artisan will be provided for replacement tools/equipment and Rs 4100 per weaver/handicrafts artisan towards loss of raw materials/goods in process/finished goods.

Employment Generation

Works under MGNREGA will be intensified once flood water subsides. The focus will be given on works like repair and maintenance of GP roads, Playfields, canals, earthen bunds, goat shed, cowshed, and fodder cultivation.