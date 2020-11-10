e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha by-polls: Ruling BJD candidates leading on both seats

Odisha by-polls: Ruling BJD candidates leading on both seats

As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das is leading from the Balasore seat by 2,671 votes, while Bijaya Shankar Das is ahead by 6,400 votes from the Tirtol seat.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
People stand in a queue as they arrive to cast their vote for state by-polls elections, in Tirtol , Odisha.
People stand in a queue as they arrive to cast their vote for state by-polls elections, in Tirtol , Odisha. (ANI)
         

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates are leading on both the Assembly seats in which by-polls were held in Odisha, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday. As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das is leading from the Balasore seat by 2,671 votes, while Bijaya Shankar Das is ahead by 6,400 votes from the Tirtol seat.

While BJD’s vote share at 12:15 pm stands at 53.5 per cent, that of its closest rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 38.77 per cent. BJP’s Manas Kumar Dutta is trailing behind the BJD candidate on the Balasore seat, while the party’s Rajkishore Behera is trailing from the Tirtol seat.

Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. This will be carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In