Odisha: CID to conduct probe into attack on BJP-backed MLA Himanshu Sahoo

The Odisha government directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged attack on BJP-supported Independent MLA Himansu Sahoo on Sunday. The CID has launched a probe into an attack on Himanshu Sahoo(X/HimanshuforBJP)

On November 20, Sahoo alleged that he was attacked by supporters of the opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a ‘rasta roko and gherao’ agitation outside a police station, while he was on the way to attend an official meeting in Jajpur.

Sahoo told The Indian Express, that those involved in the agitation thrashed him, stole a gold chain and vandalised his vehicle.

The police arrested 19 people in the case and have beefed up security measures in Jajpur.

The CID probe will be undertaken by a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kanta Mohanta.

BJD leader Pramila Mallik accused the Odisha police of harassing BJD leaders and conducting their investigation in a partisan manner.

Sahoo, who is a first-time MLA, also asked for additional security at his office and residence in August, expressing apprehension that his opponents could launch attacks for “political revenge”.

Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, the MLA from the Dharamsala constituency, had previously also written to Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy when armed "anti-social elements" allegedly attacked his staff in his office located in Jaraka on August 24.

“Though the police are investigating into the matter, the culprits are yet to be apprehended even five days after the incident,” Sahoo had said in a letter.

Sahoo joined hands with the BJP after being elected MLA as an independent candidate in the Odisha assembly elections.