Odisha CM, railways ministry announce compensation for Jajpur victims

Updated on Nov 21, 2022 12:12 PM IST

At least three people died after wagons from a goods train derailed and fell on the platform of the Korei railway station in Odisha's Jajpur at 6.44am.

HT News Desk

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has conveyed 'deep sympathy' to the families of those killed after a goods train derailed in Jajpur district early Monday. Patnaik announced compensation of 2 lakh to the next of kin and directed local officials to 'provide adequate treatment for the injured'.

News agency ANI, quoting the chief minister's office, said Patnaik had asked disaster management minister Pramila Malik to visit the spot.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also expressed grief over the accident and has announced 5 lakh compensation for the families of those killed.

The ministry will also give 2 lakh to each of those critically injured and 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Jajpur police superintendent Rahul PR said passengers were waiting to board a Balaore-Bhubaneswar train at the station when the passing train derailed.

"The accident left at least three people dead and two others including a child seriously injured. We fear people may be trapped under the bogies."

Jajpur additional district magistrate Akshay Kumar Mallick told news agency PTI two women - a mother and her daughter - were among the three who died.

Miraculously a two-and-half-year-old child travelling with them survived.

Officials said the train was supposed to slow down while passing but did not do so. The mishap was so severe a few wagons damaged some station buildings.

East Coast Railway public relations officer Nirakar Das said two teams had been deployed to 'help the injured and give them the best possible treatment'.

"A probe will be conducted to find out the cause and fix responsibility."

