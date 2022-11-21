Odisha CM, railways ministry announce compensation for Jajpur victims

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has conveyed 'deep sympathy' to the families of those killed after a goods train derailed in Jajpur district early Monday. Patnaik announced compensation of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin and directed local officials to 'provide adequate treatment for the injured'.

News agency ANI, quoting the chief minister's office, said Patnaik had asked disaster management minister Pramila Malik to visit the spot.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs each to next of kin of the victims of Korai goods train derailment. He has directed the admin to expedite rescue op & provide adequate treatment for the injured: CMO pic.twitter.com/YhGHRE3MCZ — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also expressed grief over the accident and has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of those killed.

The ministry will also give ₹2 lakh to each of those critically injured and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed grief at the death of passengers due to a goods train derailment. Minister announced ₹5 lakhs ex gratia each for the kins of victims. ₹2 lakhs for critically injured, ₹25 thousand for people with minor injuries.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/OtzsyxAmxy — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

At least three people died after wagons from a goods train derailed and fell on the platform of the Korei railway station in Odisha's Jajpur at 6.44am.

READ | 3 killed as goods train derails in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur police superintendent Rahul PR said passengers were waiting to board a Balaore-Bhubaneswar train at the station when the passing train derailed.

"The accident left at least three people dead and two others including a child seriously injured. We fear people may be trapped under the bogies."

Jajpur additional district magistrate Akshay Kumar Mallick told news agency PTI two women - a mother and her daughter - were among the three who died.

Miraculously a two-and-half-year-old child travelling with them survived.

Officials said the train was supposed to slow down while passing but did not do so. The mishap was so severe a few wagons damaged some station buildings.

East Coast Railway public relations officer Nirakar Das said two teams had been deployed to 'help the injured and give them the best possible treatment'.

"A probe will be conducted to find out the cause and fix responsibility."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON