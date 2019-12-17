Odisha minister’s daughter, actresses shoot video at Hirakud reservoir, probe ordered

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:14 IST

The police in western Odisha district of Sambalpur on Monday asked the Odisha Industrial Security Force to inquire into how the daughter of Odisha health minister and some actresses of the Odia film industry shot a video in prohibited areas of the Hirakud reservoir.

In the video shot in the restricted zone of the reservoir, the daughter of state health minister Nabakishore Das, two actresses and a fashion designer were seen dancing to a song. Dipali Das, daughter of the health minister, actresses Prakruti Mishra and Elina Samantray and fashion blogger Loveena Nayak were seen in the video that later went viral on social media. Though one can enter the zone after taking permissions from authorities, photography is strictly prohibited there.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said as the security of the reservoir and the 4.8 km long dam across river Mahanadi is in the hands of the Odisha Industrial Security Force since April 2018, he asked them to probe the matter.”I have also asked the local SDPO to investigate and submit a report,” said Singh.

The Hirakud reservoir formed after damming river Mahanadi near Sambalpur in Odisha in 1957 is one of the earliest major multi-purpose river valley projects of India. The reservoir is one of the most important infrastructures of Odisha that helps to irrigate 2.64 lakh hectares of area and helps generate power of 307.5 megawatts.

On Saturday, BJD minister’s daughter Dipali Das, Odia film actresses Prakruti Mishra, Elina Samantray and fashion blogger Loveena Nayak had visited Sambalpur for a promotional event. During their stay, they visited the Hirakud Dam and took some photos and videos there. The incident came to light after Prakruti published the images and video on her Instagram account.

Reacting to the controversy, Prakruti Mishra said influenced by the nature’s beauty, she had clicked photos and shot videos, but promised that such a mistake would not happen again. Samantray also said such mistakes would never happen again.

Health minister Naba Das said he can’t speak for his daughter as she is no longer a minor. “Let the law take its own course,” he said.