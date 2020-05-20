e-paper
Home / India News / Omar Abdullah appeals to PM Modi for release of J&K politicians ahead of Eid

Omar Abdullah appeals to PM Modi for release of J&K politicians ahead of Eid

Omar has been consistently demanding the release of J&K political prisoners.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 19:03 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah was recently released from detention
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for release of detained politicians ahead of the Eid festival.

Since his release, Omar Abdullah has made frequent appeals for the release of detained political leaders and those under house arrest.

“We are days away from Eid. @narendramodi ji should order the release of all detained politicians in J&K, whether under formal detention orders or informal house arrest. They have done nothing to deserve being locked away for as long as they’ve been,” tweeted Omar.

Omar Abdullah also questioned the J&K government for not replying to the petition challenging the slapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sager, who is under detention since August 5.

“The J&K govt has had since the 3rd of April to file its reply to the petition challenging the PSA detention of Ali Mohd Sagar Sb & today again failed to do so. The court is happy to let the govt play for time & gave them till 1st June. Clearly they have no suitable reply to give,” NC vice president said in another tweet.

Ahead of August 5, most of the Jammu and Kashmir mainstream politicians including Srinagar MP and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti were detained.

While most were released after their preventive detentions ended, five to six top politicians including NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sager, former ministers, Nayeem Akthar, Sartaj Madni, Hilal Akbar Lone, Peer Mansoor and former IAS officer Shah Faesal were detained afresh under the PSA. Recently, PSA against Shah Faesal was extended by another three months by the J&K government.

PSA was withdrawn against several politicians including Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, but they have been put under house arrest at their official accommodation.

The recently launched Apni party had also demanded the release of political leaders detained inside and outside the state.

