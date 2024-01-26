On R-Day eve, President Murmu terms Ram Temple inauguration a landmark

The Ram Mandir will be considered “a landmark in India’s continued rediscovery of its civilisational heritage,” President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day here on Thursday. Murmu also referred to the conflicts around the world and underlined that “India has time and again shown that non-violence is not just an ideal that may be difficult to achieve but it is a distinct possibility.” President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI)

The President hailed Karpoori Thakur, who has been awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously, as one of the greatest advocates of backward classes who dedicated his life for their welfare and added that “the G20 Summit also boosted India’s emergence as the voice of the Global South, adding a necessary element to the international discourse.”

She said the women’s reservation bill, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will prove to be a revolutionary tool of women’s empowerment, and praised the “farsighted planning that fuels the economy has also given a push to the welfare drive to make the development inclusive in every sense of the term.”

“The ethos of our Republic brings together more than 1.4 billion of us to live as one family. For this largest family in the world, co-existence is not an imposition of geography but a source of happiness…” Murmu added.

Three days after the consecration of the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu said: “Earlier this week, we witnessed the historic consecration ceremony of the idol of Prabhu Shri Ram in the glorious new temple constructed at his birthplace in Ayodhya. When this event will be seen in the wider perspective, the future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued rediscovery of its civilisational heritage.”

She also mentioned that “the construction of the temple commenced after due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in judicial process.”

The President’s address made a special mention of former Bihar chief minister Thakur, who was conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously on Wednesday.

“I would like to mention here that the celebration of the birth centenary of a tireless champion of social justice, Shri Karpoori Thakur Ji, concluded yesterday. Karpoori Ji was one of the greatest advocates of backward classes who dedicated his life for their welfare. His life was a message. I pay my tribute to Karpoori Ji for enriching public life through his contributions,” she said.

The President, who is set to address both Houses of Parliament next week, on Thursday expressed concern over the humanitarian tragedies of the conflicts around the world.

“In recent times, many conflicts have emerged around the world and several parts of it have been suffering from violence. When each of the two conflicting sides believes that it is right and the other is wrong, the way out should be found in the light of reason. Unfortunately, instead of reason, fears and prejudices have fuelled passions, leading to relentless violence. There have been a series of humanitarian tragedies on a large scale, and we feel aggrieved over the human suffering,” she said, recalling Buddha’s words.

Murmu added that India had time and again shown that non-violence is a distinct possibility. “From Vardhaman Mahavir and Samrat Ashok to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, India has time and again shown that non-violence is not just an ideal that may be difficult to achieve but it is a distinct possibility – in fact, it is a lived reality for many. Let us hope that the regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve conflicts and bring about peace,” she said.

The President described Amrit Kaal as the “time of an epochal transformation” and reminded that fundamental duties are essential obligations of every citizen towards making Bharat a developed nation. She said the “historic Women’s Reservation Bill will “prove to be a revolutionary tool of women’s empowerment.”

Murmu mentioned India’s space programmes—India became the first country to land close to the lunar south pole region and sent the solar probe the Aditya L1—and said, “I am happy to add that India’s space journey is slated to cross new milestones. The amount of enthusiasm we see in the country for the ISRO’s initiatives is heartening. New achievements in this area have fired the imagination of the young generation. More children, I am sure, will become interested in science and cultivate a scientific temper. It will also inspire more youngsters, especially young women, to pursue careers in science and technology.”

She said the country is “moving ahead with confidence” and underlined that the GDP growth rate has remained the highest among major economies in recent years. She described that food programme that had started from pandemic and has been extended for five more years as possibly “the biggest welfare initiative of its kind in history.”