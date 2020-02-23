On whirlwind tour; Trump has Sabarmati Ashram, Taj Mahal, Rajghat on his radar

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:07 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he looks forward to being with “millions and millions” of people during his maiden visit to India, referring to the Namaste Trump rally in Ahmedabad scheduled for Monday. The US President and First Lady Melania Trump departed for their maiden visit to India from the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Sunday evening (IST).

President Trump will be on a whirlwind two-day state visit to India that will take him to Ahmedabad, Agra and national capital New Delhi.

The visiting dignitaries will have a stopover at Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany and will reach Ahmedabad on Monday.

--The US President is slated to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, in Ahmedabad at around 11.40 am. Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump he will head to the Sabarmati Ashram at 12.15 pm and from there to the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the sprawling Motera cricket stadium at 01.05 pm.

--The US President will offer a ‘Sutmala’ on the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief him about “Hriday Kunj”-- where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for 13 years and also took the famous pledge at the beginning of Dandi March.

--He will leave for Agra at 3.30 pm and is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

The city administration in Agra has geared up for the big day and preparations have been made to present the “best face of Agra” to the visiting dignitaries.

--According to Agra’s Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar, President Trump is slated to arrive at the Kheria airport at 4:30 pm where he will be treated to a variety of dances by a group of 350 artists performing with traditional instruments.

--Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the US President on his arrival at the airport.

--At about 05.15 pm, the dignitaries will visit the Taj Mahal and leave for New Delhi at 06.45 pm. They will arrive in the national Capital at 07.30 pm.

--Huge security has been deployed across the city of Agra, especially along the nearly 13-km route to be taken by the US president’s convoy from the airport to the Amarvilas hotel, and in and around the Taj Mahal.

--On Tuesday, there will be a ceremonial reception for the first family of the United States at 10.00 am at Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol following which the US President and his family will proceed to Rajghat to lay a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

--Bilateral meetings will be held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi at 11.00 am on February 25. The talks would be followed by the exchange of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

--The US President is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at about 07.30 pm.

--Wrapping up his two-day visit, the first family of the United States will leave for their home country at 10.00 pm on Tuesday night.